Local parent of autistic adults react to Trump administration claim on cause of autism

ATLANTA — The Trump administration’s announcement about new research on the cause of autism has the attention of many metro Atlanta families.

In a press conference Monday, President Trump announced that taking Tylenol during pregnancy can lead to an increase in autism. The president is encouraging women not to take the medicine while carrying a child, but if they have to, only to do so sparingly.

Rita Young has two autistic sons in their early 30s. She said she watched the announcement from the White House very closely and says she’s keeping an open mind.

“I think it is tremendous that this issue is coming to the forefront and receiving the attention that it truly deserves,” Young said.

Young says she doesn’t believe that they have found the final answer to what causes autism, but she sees a new urgency surrounding it and she’s hopeful that will continue.

“I continue to feel hopeful because I see more funding, more project-starting, and I see a sense of urgency,” Young said.

The maker of Tylenol releases a statement defending the over-the-counter drug as safe for expectant moms.