Local National Park feels the impact of federal job cuts

Federal cuts to the National Park Service ordered by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are having an impact on the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area, Georgia’s most-visited national park.

“We’ve just noticed some familiar ranger faces have been missing,” said Brittany Jones, Executive Director of the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy (CNPC), the park’s primary philanthropic partner. “We’re definitely seeing a diminished capacity for some of the projects we were hoping to move forward, and that really affects our ability to support the park and fulfill our mission in enhancing the park.”

In an interview with WSB, Jones explained that because they’ve lost some staff, some rangers are having to take on duties they wouldn’t otherwise be doing, like staffing the visitors center. The impact was really felt at the park beginning last month after the Trump administration announced a round of cuts.

The situation remains in limbo amid ongoing legal back-and-forth over the status of the fired employees.

We reached out to the park service for comment but haven’t heard back.

As for the CNPC, Jones is determined to continue its mission. “We hope that once the dust settles and maybe there’s some solid ground to stand on, we can figure out how we move forward being a stronger supporter of our park.”