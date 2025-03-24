Local food banks brace for USDA funding cuts affecting programs with local farmers

ATLANTA — Some local food banks are preparing for difficult months ahead after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced cuts to several key programs. Among those losing funding are two initiatives that help schools and food banks purchase food directly from local farmers.

Kyle Wade, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, says the organization will begin to feel the impact of the cuts in the coming months. “We’re serving 240,000 households every month right now, just at our food bank,” Wade said. “We’re reaching out to our supporters, donors in our community… how can we make up the gap that is going to be in place after a couple of months?”

Wade told CNN the Atlanta Community Food Bank is already stretched thin as it serves families across 29 counties in the metro area. While operations remain stable for now, he warns that things could become more difficult if additional funding is not secured.

Food banks across the country are reportedly in a similar position, many are scrambling to raise money and find new solutions before the USDA cuts fully take effect.