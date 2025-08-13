Local

Local advocates demand city of Atlanta withdraw inmates from troubled Fulton County Jail

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Local advocates are demanding the city of Atlanta draw up a plan to move out Fulton County inmates being housed at the city’s detention center.

A 2022 agreement between the city and county expires next November and community organizer Devin Barrington-Ward says eventually they want the whole facility turned into a community center.

The advocates don’t want the jail to become a place to move people ahead of the World Cup.

“Invest in people! Not jail cells,” says Barrington-Ward.

The city initially agreed to allow Fulton County to house 700 inmates in the facility to alleviate overcrowding at the troubled Rice Street Jail.

