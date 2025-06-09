Local advocates concerned over Trump travel ban

The Trump Administration’s travel ban targeting 12 mainly-Muslim majority nations is in effect, and local advocates are concerned.

The Trump Administration says the 12 countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Haiti, and Somalia are deficient in their screening and vetting, and pose a risk to the U.S..

Aaron Butler, managing attorney of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Georgia chapter says this is about something else.

“It’s discriminatory, it’s divisive, and is clearly rooted in a desire to exclude Muslims and countless other black and brown communities,” he says.

Butler says he expects legal challenges over the ban in the coming days.

The Associated Press and Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.