LIVE UPDATES: First metro Atlanta school districts cancel classes Friday ahead of storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The first metro Atlanta school districts have canceled classes Friday ahead of storms.

3:51 p.m.

In Decatur, schools will open for normal operations, but all afterschool activities and the City of Decatur’s Animal Crackers and Whiz Kids programs are canceled tomorrow. College Heights ECLC and the Frazier Center 0-3 programs will close at 4 p.m.

3:50 p.m.

Troup County Schools is canceling all classes and after-school activities Friday. All 240-day employees should report to work as normal.

3:28 p.m.

Strong Rock Christian Academy and Early Learning Academy in Locust Grove will be closed on Friday.

3:14 p.m.

Meriwether County Schools will have a remote learning day on Friday.

“Saturated soil combined with high winds has the potential for downed trees and power lines resulting in hazardous road conditions and power outages. High winds are predicted to begin by 7 AM on Friday, January 12, 2024. The school system will continue to monitor this inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required,” officials wrote.

3:11 p.m.

Griffin-Spalding County schools will be closed tomorrow as well as Henry County Schools.

Most of Georgia is under a level 2 risk for strong storms with high winds and isolated tornadoes.

WSB’s Meteorologist Christina Edwards says the threat of severe weather, especially in the south metro is significant.

There was previously a level 3 threat that has since been downgraded, but Monahan said the risk remains unchanged.

