Litter of puppies found abandoned in Atlanta ditch, shelter officials say

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta animal shelter says 11 puppies were abandoned in a ditch late Monday night.

The LifeLine Animal Project said the Atlanta Police Department reached out to them in regards to emergency support for the 11 puppies who were abandoned.

Of the 11 puppies, eight of them are being monitored by the city’s Community Animal Center clinic team, while the other three puppies are receiving extra support in a foster home.

Shelter officials said the puppies are “bonded, active, and friendly,” sharing photos of them at the facility.

The shelter said it is committed to helping these pets and eventually finding them homes.

