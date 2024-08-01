LIST: 2024 Summer Olympians and Paralympians from the Peach State

ATLANTA — Some of the best athletes across the country and fighting to bring home the gold for the U.S. in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.
Dozens of those athletes call the Peach State home.
As of now, the U.S. has brought home 31 medals. Four of those medals have come from athletes with Georgia ties.
Here are all the athletes competing in the Games from Georgia:
- Shooting
- Douglasville, Ga.
- Finished 24th in Women’s 10m Air Pistol
- Track and Field
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Track and Field
- Athens, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Paralympic Swimming
- Clarkesville, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
- Has four gold medals and two silver medals from the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo
- Track and Field
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
- Swimming
- Dunwoody, Ga.
- Won silver in the 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Won gold in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
- Basketball
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Attended University of Georgia
- Tennis
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Finished 33rd in 2024 Paris Olympics
- Attended Georgia Tech
- Basketball
- Marietta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Shooting
- Eatonton, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Won gold in the 2008, 2012 and 2020 Olympic Games in Beijing, London and Tokyo
- Also competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
- Track and Field
- Marietta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
- Attended Kennesaw State University
- Shooting
- Dacula, Ga.
- Finished 27th in Men’s Trap Shooting
- Sport Climbing
- Woodstock, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Attended Kennesaw State University
- Track and Field
- Atlanta, Ga
- Has not yet competed
- Shooting
- Bainbridge, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
- Gymnastics
- Summerville, Ga.
- Won bronze in the Men’s Team Gymnastics Competition
- Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Savannah, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
- Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball
- Alpharetta, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
- Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Weightlifting
- Marietta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Paralympic Swimming
- Atlanta, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
- Won gold in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Track and Field
- Hampton, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
- Soccer
- Marietta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Won bronze in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
- Diving
- Moultrie, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Athens, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
- Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro
- Soccer
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Played for Atlanta United
- Track and Field
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Soccer
- Lawrenceville, Ga.
- Has not yet competed