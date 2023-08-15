Liquor store owners, employees warn other stores about women stealing bottles

ROSWELL, Ga. — At least five liquor stores in the past two weeks have been targeted by thieves stealing high-end liquor.

Security camera footage from the stores captures what appears to be two women working together to steal bottles of alcohol.

According to stores employees and video, one woman (sometimes accompanied by a man) would distract an employee by asking questions.

The other woman would take a bottle of alcohol and stuff it in a large purse or down her pants.

“They wake up in the morning, this is their game plan, this is what we are going to do, this is how we are going to do it,” Lucky’s Beverage World employee Stephanie Triano said.

Triano said last Wednesday the two unidentified women attempted to steal bottles of tequila, and Hennessy cognac from her store.

Security video shows what seems to be the same two women stealing from The Bottle Shop in Columbus, Canton Wine and Spirits, and Riverstone Beverage in Canton.

“To go around to four or five liquor stores and keep doing this. Like, are you kidding me?” Triano said.

Last Wednesday, the owner of Lucky’s Beverage World noticed the missing liquor before the two women left the store. The owner would find bottles of tequila and cognac in one of the women’s bags before forcing them to leave the store.

It wasn’t until after the women left that the owner realized he was also missing bottles of Hennessey.

Security footage showed one of the women seemingly stuffing Hennessy bottles in her pants.

After hitting Lucky’s, the women would allegedly try to go to Roswell Beverage.

However, Roswell Beverage owner Rocky Singh says he was forewarned and caught the women in the act before they stole any alcohol.

The women left the store and are still on the loose.

Woodstock police say they are investigating the theft at Lucky’s and are working with other departments to find the shoplifters.

