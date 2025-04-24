Local

Lilburn man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder over rumors

LILBURN, GA — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of a neighbor during a confrontation over rumors at a metro Atlanta extended stay hotel.

Marquel Williams, 33, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in the killing of 26-year-old Stanislas Alverna. A Gwinnett County jury reached its verdict in less than two hours.

The fatal shooting occurred on September 9, 2020, in the parking lot of the Home Stay Suites in Lilburn, where both men were staying. Prosecutors say Alverna confronted Williams during a group meeting to address rumors Williams had allegedly spread about several residents. The argument escalated, and Williams shot Alverna five times with ammunition designed to splinter on impact, causing severe internal damage.

After the shooting, Williams fled the scene and altered his appearance, but ultimately turned himself in days later.

He was later sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

