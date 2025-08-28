Lilburn dedicates ‘Lily’s Bridge’ as pet memorial on Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

LILBURN, GA — Lilburn City Park now has a special place for visitors to honor pets that have passed away.

On Thursday, Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day city leaders announced the renaming of the Spur Bridge in the park to “Lily’s Bridge,” transforming it into a memorial for beloved pets.

Rebecca Baumann, a spokeswoman for the City of Lilburn, said the idea came from residents who approached park staff about a year ago.

“Some residents suggested that what we currently refer to as the Spur Bridge would make a great rainbow bridge,” Baumann said.

The name “Lily’s Bridge” is inspired by a pet once abandoned in the park. Lily was rescued and now lives nearby with a Lilburn family.

“Lily was one that we named that was found in the park. She lives up the street now with some Lilburn residents; she’s living her best life for sure,” Baumann said.

The bridge now features a copy of the well-known poem “At the Rainbow Bridge.” Visitors are invited to attach a memento in honor of their pets to the bridge as a lasting tribute.

Baumann said Lilburn City Park has often become a drop-off spot for unwanted animals, but the new memorial provides a meaningful way to recognize pets and their place in the community.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story