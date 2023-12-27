Lil Baby to hold 3rd annual birthday celebration at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is celebrating his birthday with a show at State Farm Arena for the third year in a row.

The Lil Baby + Friends Celebration will come to State Farm Arena on Dec. 27.

This is the third straight year this celebration has taken place at the arena.

It is unclear who else will perform, but it is safe to assume some other rappers and artists will be present and performing.

Last year, Drake, along with Atlanta natives 21 Savage and Future performed.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was once a student at Booker T. Washington High School in southwest Atlanta.

Although the show will be in celebration of his birthday, Jones was born on Dec. 3.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday on Ticketmaster.

