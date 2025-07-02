Lightning strike likely sparked fire that destroyed historic DeKalb County church

LITHONIA, GA — A lightning strike may be to blame for a devastating overnight fire that destroyed the historic Redan United Methodist Church in DeKalb County, officials say.

Fire crews responded to the blaze late Tuesday night at the church on Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. Battalion Chief Russell Reagan of DeKalb County Fire said the flames were already overwhelming parts of the building when firefighters arrived.

“The amount of the fire forced them back out,” Reagan said. “Shortly after they came back out, the ceiling collapsed.”

The fire reportedly began near the steeple on the roof and spread quickly through the structure, gutting the main sanctuary. Debris and partial exterior walls are all that remain of the building, which had stood for decades.

Pastor Kevin Days said his heart sank when he arrived at the scene. “It seemed like it was out of a movie, it just didn’t seem real,” he told Channel 2 Action News. Despite the loss, he expressed deep gratitude that no one was hurt. “I’m glad no one was in the building at the time of the lightning strike, at least that’s what the initial investigation report is,” he said.

A second building on the church property was not damaged and will be used to hold Sunday services.

Pastor Days encouraged his congregation to remain hopeful. “Just continue to pray. Just continue to support your church and be faithful,” he said.

While a lightning strike is believed to have caused the fire, DeKalb fire investigators say an official cause will be determined in the days ahead.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story