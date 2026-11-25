FULTON COUNTY, GA — Wednesday is the last day for families to sign up and take home a shelter dog for Thanksgiving through LifeLine Animal Project’s Home for the Holidays program.

LifeLine spokesperson Tiki Artist said the organization hopes to place at least 50 dogs in foster homes to give them a break from the crowded and noisy shelter environment.

Families can choose a dog from any of LifeLine’s shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties. The organization will provide food and other necessary supplies for the two-week foster period.

Artist said most of the animals at LifeLine have lived in homes at some point, and fostering allows staff to learn more about their personalities.

“This is just a way to get them back in a home environment to really get them to show their personality, show us who they really are and we learn so much about our animals once they’re out of the shelter and in a comfortable, loving, environment,” Artist said.

The program also gives some dogs an opportunity to find permanent homes.

“We find that about a third of the animals that are involved in a home for the holidays program go on to finding permanent homes,” Artist said.

Sign-ups and dog pickups will close after Wednesday.