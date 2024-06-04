“Liar, manipulator:” Victims slam middle school coach who sexually abused young girls in hearing

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former middle school teacher has admitted to sexually abusing young girls and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Coach Jomarcus Collins was initially a trusted mentor and role model at Hapeville Charter Middle Schools. Prosecutors said Collins groomed and sexually abused at least four young girls, possibly more, going back to 2018.

At a plea hearing Tuesday morning, a victim advocate read the impact statements from several victims.

“My friends and I have been victims of sexual assault perpetrated by our PE teacher, who we regarded as a trusted authority figure, manipulated into believing that what was happening was acceptable,” said Jasmine Drummond, a victim’s advocate.

Another victim, now 19, said Collins groomed her into a years-long sexual relationship beginning when she was 13.

“By the time I turned sixteen, I began to see our relationship for what it was, wrong, unethical, and flat out disturbing, and I saw him for what he was, a liar, manipulator, and a coward,” the victim said.

Despite her trauma, the young woman said she is now pursuing a degree in law.

In a gesture of unbelievable grace, she addressed her abuser, saying, “Collins, I forgive you. I harbor no hate toward you. I hope you find some kind of peace. And I pray that God has mercy on you.”

Collins pleaded guilty to 16 of 19 charges. The judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.