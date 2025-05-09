‘Left for dead’: East Point Chief calls assault suspect a ‘real danger to the public’

EAST POINT, GA — A man accused in a brutal sexual assault near the East Point MARTA station is back behind bars, and local law enforcement says he poses a serious risk to the community.

Elton Taylor has been charged in connection with what East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan describes as one of the most violent attacks he’s seen in his 26-year career.

“This person has been in the hospital for over a month trying to recover,” Buchanan said. “This was one of the most brutal, violent attacks I’ve ever seen. This person was left for dead by the suspect.”

Taylor is now facing additional charges related to the 2023 attack, where he allegedly viciously beat and sexually assaulted a woman near the MARTA station. Investigators had been searching for Taylor for more than a year. He was already in custody on unrelated charges when East Point detectives were able to link him to this case.

Police say Taylor is not from East Point and was simply passing through the area at the time of the attack. According to police records, he has an extensive criminal history involving similar offenses in other jurisdictions.

“Even though he’s already in custody, we felt it was important to alert the public,” Buchanan added. “We will always consider him a danger to the public.”

Taylor is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail, awaiting trial. Authorities say the victim, though seriously injured, survived the assault and continues to recover.

