At least one person dead after crash at busy Gwinnett County intersection

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly crash at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Lawrenceville Highway.

The intersection is currently was shut down for about two hours but has since reopened, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show a pickup truck in the middle of a debris field in the middle of the intersection. It’s unclear if there is another vehicle involved.

Several officers are at the scene.

Police have not said how many people were killed or identified the victims.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

