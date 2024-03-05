At least 20 Georgia children injured in school bus rollover crash

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. — At least 20 Georgia children were injured when a school bus rolled over on the way to school Tuesday morning, WALB reports.

The accident happened around 7:20 a.m. in Worth County, which is near Albany. The bus was on its way to drop students off at school in Sylvester.

Georgia State Patrol said that the bus driver veered onto the east shoulder. The driver overcorrected, traveled into the ditch on the west side and then overturned.

Some 20 children and the bus driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Worth County Superintendent Nehemiah Cummings released a statement to WALB regarding the incident:

“I would like to thank our local EMA and law enforcement for their rapid response and coordination. We are also grateful for the staff at Phoebe Worth who provided expert, timely care to our students. Our students and parents are also to be commended for their patience and cooperation,” said Superintendent Nehemiah Cummings. “We are thankful everyone is safe, and grateful for everyone who helped take care of our students today.”

The crash is still under investigation. It’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

©2024 Cox Media Group