At least 2 injured in crash involving school bus, trash truck, and car in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — At least two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus, trash truck, and car in Milton Thursday afternoon.

A representative with Fulton County Schools said no children were on the school bus at the time of the crash, but it appears the driver may have been injured.

Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Milton firefighters and police have responded and parts of Birmingham and Batesville Roads will be closed for several hours while crews work the scene.

“Every day on the job, Fulton County Schools bus drivers are focused on safely delivering our students to school and back home again. We ask all drivers in our community to be just as dedicated and aware of the school buses and to drive carefully,” Fulton County Schools Chief Operations Officer Noel Maloof said.