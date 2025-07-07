At least 13 traffic deaths reported in Georgia over July 4th Weekend

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says at least 13 people were killed in traffic crashes across the state over the July 4th holiday weekend.

The latest fatality count includes a deadly crash in the city of South Fulton and a double fatal crash in Hall County on July 5th, according to state troopers.

Law enforcement agencies also issued more than 400 citations for driving under the influence (DUI) as part of increased patrols and traffic enforcement efforts aimed at keeping roads safe over the busy travel weekend.

In addition to the fatalities, authorities say nearly 100 people were injured in vehicle crashes statewide during the extended holiday period.