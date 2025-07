LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Arson is suspected following a house fire in Lawrenceville.

Firefighters say the flames were out by the time they arrived at the home on Claridge Lane near Scenic Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway.

No one was hurt, but investigators later found an incendiary device behind the home.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.