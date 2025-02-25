Local

Lawmakers wish to create new protections for GA warehouse workers with new legislation

By Jonathan O'Brien
ATLANTA, GA — As Georgia continues to be a magnet for warehouses and fulfillment centers, some lawmakers want to ensure workers are protected.

The Georgia Warehouse Workplace Protection Act would curb how much emphasis companies could place on work-speed quotas and would also mandate paid rest breaks, water stations, and ensure warehouses have proper heat and air conditioning.

Democratic Representative Kim Schofield says this is about creating a safe and healthy workplace.

Several other states have moved to put similar laws in place to protect warehouse workers.

