Law enforcement presence at Fulton County Jail growing ahead of Trump arrival

ATLANTA — More and more law enforcement officers continue to arrive at the Fulton County Jail ahead of the arrival of former President Donald Trump Thursday.

In Northwest Atlanta, neighbors who live nearby spoke about the impact the former president’s surrender might have on the jail and the surrounding community.

The scene outside of the Fulton County Jail, also known as the Rice Street Jail, was a picture of media outlets massed outside.

In addition to the Metro Atlanta news companies, reporters, photographers, and more have come from across the United States and abroad.

The main entrance of the jail, normally open to the public, was shut down and deputies were blocking it to make sure no one got inside.

Homeowners living near the jail in the Howell Station community said the extra security preparations were creating a headache.

“Dude, every single time I pull out, this has been a stupid nightmare,” Darasjeev Patheja, a neighbor, said.

Some of the community members are unsure what to expect.

“We don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Keith Evans, another neighbor, said. “We know there’s increased police presence, so we are hoping they handle anything that pops up.”

Other residents said they were tired of the changes to the jail, resulting from the indictment, disrupting their daily routines.

Earlier this week, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat’s office announced there would be a hard lockdown of the area around the Rice Street Jail as soon as the former president turns himself in.

With the former president’s arrival expected Thursday, the U.S. Secret Service said they’re working in coordination with local law enforcement.

“While the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we are working in coordination with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol to ensure procedures are in place to preserve the safety and security of the former president, while allowing the normal legal process to be carried out,” Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Atlanta Field Office Steven Baisel said. “We have complete trust and confidence in all of our supporting law enforcement partners, and appreciate their continued professionalism and commitment to security.”





