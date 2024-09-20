Laundry fight ends with 1 man dead, another charged in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said a man is now behind bars after being accused of murdering someone over laundry.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a call of someone shot on Barcelona Way on Thursday night around 8:25 p.m.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputies said the shooting stemmed from what they call a “verbal altercation over laundry between the victim and Deshaun Khalil Elder” about an hour before the shooting.

Authorities haven’t identified the victim.

The sheriff’s office said Elder was found at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with felony murder, possessing a firearm during a crime, attempt to commit certain felonies and aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation is still ongoing.