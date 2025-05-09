Local

Last day for schools to apply to Fox Theatre’s “Fox Gives” arts program

By WSB Radio News Staff and Graham Carroll
Fox Theater Atlanta
ATLANTA — Friday, May 9, marks the final day for high schools to apply for “Fox Gives,” a unique educational program from Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre that offers students a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the performing arts.

Now entering its second year, the program selects three Title I high schools within a 150-mile radius of the theatre. Each school can send up to 30 students, giving a total of 90 students across Georgia the opportunity to explore both onstage and offstage roles in a professional theater environment.

Leigh Burns with the Fox Theatre says the goal is to broaden students’ understanding of the performing arts industry. “We wanted to give them a glimpse of things they could do beyond singing, dancing, and acting,” she said.

The six module curriculum combines in-person lessons at participating schools with immersive experiences at the Fox, including attending performances. Last year’s inaugural cohort enjoyed a visit with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and attended a performance of The Lion King.

“It’s students that really already have a built-in engagement in the performing arts,” said Burns. “And it doesn’t have to be just theater; it could be orchestra, it could be dance.”

In addition to mentorship and career exploration, the program forms connections between classrooms and Atlanta’s performing arts community, encouraging long-term interest in the creative industry.

Advisors must apply by the end of the day today for the 2025–2026 school year. Applications are available at foxtheatre.org.

