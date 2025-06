ATLANTA, GA — Friday is the last day to vote early in the primary elections for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission.

The elections are for Districts 2 and 3, held by commissioners Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson.

It’s the first time since 2020 that Georgians have been able to vote on the seats.

The delayed elections follow a lawsuit challenging the statewide method used to elect commissioners.

Election day is Tuesday.