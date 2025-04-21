Last day to avoid arrest for missed Atlanta traffic court dates

ATLANTA — Monday marks the final opportunity for drivers with outstanding traffic tickets in Atlanta to avoid arrest through the city’s municipal court amnesty program.

The one-time program allows individuals who missed their court date for a traffic violation to settle their case without the risk of being taken into custody. Court officials emphasize that this amnesty applies strictly to traffic offenses, not to any other types of charges.

Eligible participants can have their arrest warrants cleared and resolve their cases with no questions asked, as long as they act by the close of business today.

To check eligibility or take part in the program, individuals should visit court.atlantaga.gov.

City officials are urging anyone with unresolved traffic matters to take advantage of this final chance to resolve their case without further legal consequences.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story