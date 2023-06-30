Large stretch of Chattahoochee River closing for ‘extremely dangerous’ E. Coli levels, sewage spill

ANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A busy stretch of the Chattahoochee River will be closed during the holiday weekend because of a sewage spill.

Officials said the spill was discovered Thursday in the area of Morgan Falls and Bull Sluice Lake underneath the river bed.

The sewage spill will impact a large stretch of the river heading downstream to Johnson Ferry. Officials are concerned about “extremely dangerous” E. Coli levels.

That led officials to closing off the river to all recreational usage. At this time, it’s unclear when officials expect the river to reopen to the public.

