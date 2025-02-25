Large-scale drug operation busted in Gwinnett County

DULUTH, GA — A large-scale drug operation has been dismantled by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Gwinnett Metro Task Force.

A tip from the Drug Enforcement Administration alerted the Gwinnett units to a marijuana delivery to a Duluth storage facility. Two individuals were arrested: Jian Yi Wu and Hieu M. Quach.

Following the arrests, investigators executed search warrants at the storage facility and a hotel in Duluth. This operation led to the seizure of 153 pounds of marijuana and over $20,000 in U.S. currency.

Jian Yi Wu has been charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Hieu M. Quach was charged with trafficking in marijuana. Both suspects are currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.