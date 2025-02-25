Local

Large-scale drug operation busted in Gwinnett County

By WSB Radio News Staff
(L-R) Jian Yi Wu, Hieu M. Quach Over 150 pounds of marijuana found inside Gwinnett storage facility
By WSB Radio News Staff

DULUTH, GA — A large-scale drug operation has been dismantled by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Gwinnett Metro Task Force.

A tip from the Drug Enforcement Administration alerted the Gwinnett units to a marijuana delivery to a Duluth storage facility. Two individuals were arrested: Jian Yi Wu and Hieu M. Quach.

Following the arrests, investigators executed search warrants at the storage facility and a hotel in Duluth. This operation led to the seizure of 153 pounds of marijuana and over $20,000 in U.S. currency.

Jian Yi Wu has been charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Hieu M. Quach was charged with trafficking in marijuana. Both suspects are currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!