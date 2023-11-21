Large ground fires put Blue Ridge homes in danger

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — Monday night the Fannin County Fire Department battled the rain and high winds to knock down the fires.

“We saw tons of smoke and a little bit of fire,” resident Tyler Graham said.

Graham and his wife said they saw an orange glow from their Blue Ridge home.

“The earth beneath the trees (were) completely black from being charred,” Graham added.

The ground fires burned for hours at the Whispering Lake subdivision.

On the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, officials warned residents and advised people to evacuate.

According to firefighters, the flames put at least nine homes in danger.

The Blue Ridge area is still reeling from the flames that broke out this past weekend.

The fire ripped through several businesses, including popular Danielle’s Café on East Main Street in downtown Blue Ridge.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Fire officials said the ground fires at the Whispering Lake subdivision were out by Tuesday morning.

Officials credited the crews and mother nature’s rain for helping to extinguish the flames.

“We’ve seen what can happen, but I think this rain has helped,” Graham said.

Firefighters are still looking into what caused the Whispering Lake ground fires, but they are investigating whether the flames started due to a fire pit that was not properly extinguished.

WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington contributed to this report.