ATLANTA — Crews have contained a fire that broke out in northwest Atlanta after a train derailment.

News Chopper 2 flew over Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest and Defoors Avenue and saw a large train off the track.

It appears that at least one of the cars was on fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire and what caused the train to be derailed.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been injured.





