Lanes reopen on Buford highway after accident causes shutdown, knocks out power in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — An accident Thursday morning caused a major highway to shut down.

The accident happened right in front of the Chamblee Police Department.

Buford Highway was shut down in both directions.

According to Chamblee officials, the accident was caused by construction crews, which created a power outage in the area.

Around 4 p.m., the southbound lanes and one northbound lane reopened on Buford Highway.

Due to the outage, citizens will not be able to gain access to the Public Safety building. Georgia Power is working to restore power, which could take between four to six hours, according to the city.

Georgia Power outage map currently shows 168 customers without power as of 11:55 a.m.

City officials said no injuries were reported.