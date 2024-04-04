Local

Lanes reopen on Buford highway after accident causes shutdown, knocks out power in Chamblee

By WSBTV

Accident shuts down Buford Highway in both directions, officials say

By WSBTV

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — An accident Thursday morning caused a major highway to shut down.

The accident happened right in front of the Chamblee Police Department.

Buford Highway was shut down in both directions.

According to Chamblee officials, the accident was caused by construction crews, which created a power outage in the area.

Around 4 p.m., the southbound lanes and one northbound lane reopened on Buford Highway.

Due to the outage, citizens will not be able to gain access to the Public Safety building. Georgia Power is working to restore power, which could take between four to six hours, according to the city.

Georgia Power outage map currently shows 168 customers without power as of 11:55 a.m.

City officials said no injuries were reported.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!