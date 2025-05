HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Motorists in Henry County are being advised of lane closures beginning overnight as crews work to complete a road project.

Crews are set to install new storm pipes for a road widening project that will result in lane closures on state route I-20 and Old Industrial Boulevard.

Traffic will be shifted and the road will close from 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. through May 31.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.