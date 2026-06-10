Lane closures planned on I-285 in southwest Atlanta this weekend

ATLANTA — Multiple lane closures are planned on Interstate 285 in Atlanta this weekend as crews continue concrete slab reconstruction work, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The closures will affect about 10 miles of I-285 between South Fulton Parkway and Collier Road in Fulton County.

Weather permitting, lanes will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

On I-285 southbound, two left lanes will close between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On northbound lanes, two left lanes will close between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road, officials said.

Crews will be milling and grinding concrete as part of ongoing repairs and slab replacement along the westside corridor.

“Crews will be milling/grinding the roadway concrete in preparation to repair or replace the concrete slabs through the project area,” GDOT officials said. “Lane closures are necessary to provide sufficient space for crews to work safely and to protect motorists while large equipment is in operation.”

Officials said the $206 million project is one of two major reconstruction efforts on the I-285 westside corridor and is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Motorists are urged to expect delays, allow extra travel time, or use alternate routes. GDOT recommends using the 511GA app for real-time traffic updates.

GDOT officials recently had a full closure of I-285 on Atlanta’s westside last weekend and last month.

Additional information from GDOT can be found on the I-285 reconstruction project website.