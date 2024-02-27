Lakeside High School student dies after car crash near school

A Lakeside High School student has died from injuries sustained in a weekend car crash less than a mile from the DeKalb County school, according to reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Two other students are recovering and in stable condition, Principal Susan Stoddard said in a letter to families Monday.

“Our deepest sympathies remain with the loved ones of the students affected during this challenging period,” she wrote.

Neither the school nor police disclosed the students’ names or ages.

Police responded to Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive after a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. The accident investigation is ongoing, a DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson said. They did not provide additional details about the cause of the incident.

Students and staff were informed Monday morning about the incident. The district’s crisis team, including counselors and psychologists, will be at the campus all week to meet with students.

In her letter to families, Stoddard encouraged people not to speculate about the accident, to avoid spreading “inaccurate or hurtful information.”

“The Lakeside High School community is here to support and uplift in any way we can,” she wrote, “and our priority is respecting each other’s feelings and emotions.”

The accident comes about six months after three Lakeside High students died in a crash in Gwinnett County over Labor Day weekend.

©2024 Cox Media Group