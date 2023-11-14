Lake Lanier level down to their lowest in about 6 years because of drought conditions

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — If you’ve been anywhere around Lake Lanier, you’ve no doubt seen something we haven’t seen in about six years – a rocky shoreline.

The water level is down about seven feet because of the drought impacting Georgia right now.

John Barker has lived along Lake Lanier for more than 20 years. He says what’s happening this year more -- specifically the last few months -- has its pros and cons.

“I like seeing a little bit of beach and sandy shoreline come back. We haven’t had it for a while,” Barker said.

After a super-hot summer and an autumn drought, the lake level is down between 6 and 7 feet. It’s not enough to compromise the Atlanta area’s drinking water supply, but for Barker, it’s just enough to pretty things up a bit.

“As nice as that is, it doesn’t need to get any worse,” Barker said.

Jack Bennett says that he has seen it much worse.

“Back in ‘07, it was a whole lot more dangerous. I think it was down 13 feet,” Bennett said.

Bennett said it was unsafe for boaters who didn’t know the lake.

With the levels down, hazards usually hidden in the lake are now in full view.

“You need to know the lake and the channels. You need to stay where the water is deep enough. Frankly, if it gets a whole lot lower, it’s not safe to go out there even if you know the lake,” Barker said.

Barker says the solution is simple but out of our control -- just need some rain.

WSB-TV’s Berndt Petersen contributed to this report.