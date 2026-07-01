Lake Lanier advocates raise concerns over potential downstream navigation plan

HALL COUNTY, GA — Advocates for Lake Lanier are raising concerns about potential downstream navigation plans they say could affect lake levels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is studying the impact of allowing commercial navigation on rivers south of Lake Lanier.

The Lake Lanier Association said it is worried the proposal could reduce water levels in the lake.

Lake Lanier Association Vice President Clyde Morris urged caution as the Corps evaluates the proposal.

“Lake Lanier just simply cannot refill fast enough or often enough to be able to withstand the constant pressure of having to send water downstream,” Morris said.

In a statement, the Army Corps of Engineers said it remains committed to an open, science-based planning process.

Officials said no final decisions have been made.

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