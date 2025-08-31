Labor Day swim safety, experts urge parents to stay alert around water

ATLANTA — As families continue celebrating Labor Day weekend at pools, lakes, and beaches, safety experts are reminding parents to stay vigilant around the water.

Tom Dolan, president of Big Blue Swim School, says parents and caregivers should take extra precautions to make sure children know how to stay safe.

“It’s always a good moment to pause, as caretakers, as parents, to make sure that we are aware,” Dolan said.

Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 14, according to safety data. Experts say swimming with a buddy, avoiding headfirst dives into shallow water, and reducing water hazards are important steps to keep families safe while enjoying the holiday.

“You see running and jumping and being aware if it’s shallow water; shouldn’t be doing headfirst dives, and I think you see that unfortunately a lot more in the summer,” Dolan added.

Big Blue Swim School encourages families to review its full “SAFER” water safety acronym, available on the organization’s website.

WSB’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story