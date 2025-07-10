Local

Kroger drivers threaten strike, hold practice picket in Forest Park

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

FOREST PARK, GA — As a sanitation workers’ strike continues in Cumming, Kroger drivers in metro Atlanta are now threatening to walk off the job.

Members of Teamsters Local 528 held a “practice picket” Thursday morning outside Kroger’s Forest Park fulfillment center on Anvil Block Road, signaling their readiness to strike if progress isn’t made on a new labor agreement. The drivers deliver food and other essential products to Kroger stores across the southeastern U.S.

The union says its members are pushing for a strong first contract that includes fair wages, quality benefits, and enforceable workplace protections. Workers voted in June to authorize a strike but have not yet set a date for a potential walkout.

In a statement, Kroger said a strike would not impact product availability or store operations.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story

