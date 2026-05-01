KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School holds rally, asks community for help finding missing teen

ATLANTA — A rally is underway at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School on Friday with school leaders calling on the community to help find a missing student.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School Principal Arthur Washington says 16-year-old Benjamin Braithwaite, has been missing since Monday.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is also asking for the public’s help in locating Braithwaite, who is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds.

“We want the family to know that they are supported as well, that they are not in this quest to find Ben alone,” Washington said.

Braithwaite’s mother is an airport employee.

Family and friends have been canvassing the community in search of the teen.

“He has a large group of people, his tribe, his family at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate really loves him and misses him and we want to see him come home safe,” Washington added.

Police say they are actively investigating and searching for Braithwaite.