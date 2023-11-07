Kenney Chesney to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

ATLANTA — According to a press release announced Tuesday, Kenny Chesney will be returning to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024.

Chesney’s “Sun Goes Down Tour” will be making a stop in Atlanta on May 18. It is the fifth stop of his 18-city U.S. tour.

“We all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves,” Chesney stated in a news release.

Joining Chesney on the tour are the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

I can’t wait to get back out there in stadiums across the country with @zacbrownband, @_megmoroney and @unclekracker for the Sun Goes Down 2024 Stadium Tour. There’s nothing like 60,000 members of @noshoesnation singing these songs... It’s gonna be awesome. #SunGoesDownTour pic.twitter.com/jOS8enKUSX — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) November 7, 2023

The tour kicks-off April 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida and will finish up August 23, 2024 in Foxborough, Mass.

Tickets go on sale Nov 17, 2023.