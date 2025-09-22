Kennesaw State researchers develop ‘Electronic Nose’ to detect food-borne illness

KENNESAW, GA — Researchers at Kennesaw State University have developed a new tool that could change the way contaminated food is detected, an “electronic nose” that uses artificial intelligence to sniff out dangerous pathogens.

The innovation comes as the CDC reports that one in six Americans gets sick each year from food-borne illnesses. Dr. Tay-Young Choi, a KSU researcher leading the project, says the sensor can detect harmful bacteria even when food looks safe to eat.

“It might look pretty normal, although they are actually contaminated,” Choi explained.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on what can be seen, the electronic nose analyzes clusters of chemicals that evaporate easily and release gases. By studying those odors, the device can identify contamination.

Currently, the team is focusing on salmonella and E. coli, with hopes of expanding to detect other pathogens.

Food-borne illnesses are responsible for thousands of hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. each year.