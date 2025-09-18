Kennesaw City Council votes to add security screenings at public meetings

KENNESAW, GA — The Kennesaw City Council has approved new security measures for its public meetings, voting to begin using weapons screening equipment already in place for other city functions.

Mayor Derek Easterling raised the proposal at the end of this week’s council session, calling for the use of existing equipment as a way to enhance safety for both elected officials and residents attending meetings.

“We just let anybody walk in, they’re not screened,” Easterling said. “I would like for us to use the equipment that we have not just to protect us but to protect the people in the audience.”

Some council members questioned the legalities involved and voiced concerns that additional screening could discourage residents from attending. One member requested written parameters for how the equipment will be used.

Despite those concerns, the measure passed by a 4–1 vote. Councilman Anthony Gutierrez expressed support, saying: “I’ve gone through metal detectors for airports, amusement parks, the DMV. I don’t think it’s that crazy of a thing to add for council meetings.”

The city plans to have the security screenings in place for its next council meeting.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story