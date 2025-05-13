Kemp signs four bills into law that links education and employment for those who need an extra boost

ATLANTA, GA — Four bills signed into law Monday by Governor Kemp are focused on providing “top talent” for employers by giving assistance in the education of Georgians.

The bills signed into law by the governor update the state’s education laws to include high-demand career programs, give aid to veterinarians in rural areas, and clean up the definition of “eligible student” when it comes to loans.

Governor Kemp says these four bills pave the way toward a more qualified workforce, and go a long way toward helping educate Georgians for the job market.

“With these steps, we are even closer to reaching our goal of building a workforce of tomorrow and helping all Georgians succeed no matter their zip code.” Governor Kemp said.

Foster care kids age out of the system at 18, with many not having the funds or guidance to pursue education past high school. One of the new laws makes it easier for former foster care Georgians to pursue a college degree.

According to House Speaker John Burns, “this law removes the financial barriers, that too often force foster youth to abandon their college dreams.”

The scholarship for former foster kids covers tuition, housing, meals, and textbooks up to $30,000 per year.

