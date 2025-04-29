Kelly Loeffler visits Georgia to promote SBA impact

SUWANEE, GA — U.S. Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler visited Georgia this week to highlight the agency’s recent accomplishments and its ongoing support for entrepreneurs across the country.

Speaking from the headquarters of Winton Machine Company in Suwanee, Loeffler detailed the Small Business Administration’s work during her first few months in office. She noted that the agency has approved more than 26,000 loans totaling $12.6 billion during that time, even amid economic uncertainty and concerns over tariffs.

“We are empowering small businesses and we’re growing the American economy,” Loeffler said. “This is absolutely vital because small businesses are the engine of our economy.”

Loeffler also pointed to potential tax cuts being considered by Congress as another key source of relief and support for job creators. Despite broader economic concerns, she said borrowing trends suggest confidence remains strong among small business owners.

“We’ve seen it across every town I’ve been in, from Pennsylvania to California,” Loeffler added. “Main Street is hiring, building, and booming again.”

The visit is part of a national effort to spotlight how small businesses are contributing to the country’s economic recovery.