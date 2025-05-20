Keisha Lance Bottoms officially enters 2026 Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has officially launched her campaign for Georgia governor in 2026, releasing a campaign video early Tuesday morning that highlights her personal roots, political experience, and a sharp critique of Republican leadership.

The announcement comes weeks after Bottoms filed paperwork signaling her intent to run, but the video marks her first formal public statement as a candidate.

“My grand-mama taught me no matter how hard they swing, you never stay down, you fight back,” Bottoms says in the video. “That’s why I’m running for governor, because Georgia families deserve far better than what Donald Trump and Republicans are giving us.”

Bottoms served a single term as mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022 and later worked as a senior advisor to President Joe Biden. She emphasized her leadership experience, especially during times of crisis, as key qualifications for statewide office.

She becomes the second Democrat to enter the race, joining State Senator Jason Esteves. On the Republican side, Attorney General Chris Carr is the only declared candidate so far.