K9 officer sniffs out large amount of drugs at Atlanta airport

By Bill Caiaccio
Delta Air Lines passenger found hiding meth, fentanyl inside luggage
By Bill Caiaccio

ATLANTA, GA — Authorities say a passenger on a Delta flight from Ontario International Airport had tried to smuggle drugs in one of his two checked bags.

With help from a K9 officer, the drug unit at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport sniffed out almost 36 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.6 pounds of fentanyl.

The passenger was arrested, and the Department of Homeland Security is now investigating.

Airport Interim General Manager Jan Lennon says this demonstrates their commitment to disrupt the flow of illegal substances through our airports.

