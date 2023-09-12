Local

K9 helps track down 87-year-old Georgia man with dementia

Corp Carter, K9 Legend (Liberty County)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia K-9 is being recognized for its ‘paw-sitive’ detective work in rescuing an elderly man with dementia.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday morning, an 87-year-old man with dementia had wandered off from his home.

The department’s Scent Kit device allows a person’s scent to be preserved for up to 10 years. The device helped K9 ‘Legend’ to track down the missing man.

Deputies said the man was located a quarter of a mile away in the woods. He was uninjured.

The sheriff’s office thanked K9 ‘Legend’ and Corp. Carter for their heroic deed.

