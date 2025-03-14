K-9 Shax retires from Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after years of service

COBB COUNTY, GA — K-9 Shax, a dedicated bloodhound with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, officially retired after years of service assisting law enforcement across metro Atlanta.

During his career, Shax was deployed 119 times and played a key role in locating or helping to locate 59 individuals. According to Sgt. John Beasley, Shax was responsible for 15 direct finds and provided 43 assists throughout his time on the force.

“He assisted multiple agencies within the county, including Cobb PD, Smyrna PD, and Austell PD. He was even called out as far as Ellijay, down to Chamblee, Georgia,” Beasley said.

The 7-year-old bloodhound joined the force in 2019 but was recently diagnosed with cancer, prompting his retirement. To honor his service, a retirement ceremony was held Friday morning at the Cobb County Adult Detention Facility on County Services Parkway.