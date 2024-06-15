Juneteenth events 2024: Where to go to celebrate the holiday over the weekend

ATLANTA — June 19, also called Juneteenth National Independence Day, is an American holiday celebrating the date when the last slaves in the United States were freed after the Civil War.

While President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier, the final enforcement of the order was officially carried out two months after the end of the Civil War on June 19, 1865.

Slaves in Galveston, Texas were the last to learn they were free when Major General Gordon Granger ordered the proclamation be enforced.

The date later became a celebration, featuring parades, festivals and cookouts across the U.S. In 2021, President Joe Biden made it into an official federal holiday, with Georgia making it a state holiday the following year.

While this year’s Juneteenth is on a Wednesday, events for the celebration are happening all weekend long.

Here’s a list of events and service projects happening around the metro Atlanta area for Juneteenth.

Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Clarkston is hosting a Juneteenth event throughout the city’s Downtown Market Street form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. According to the city, the event will include reflection on the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, the celebration of the enduring spirit of freedom and a variety of educational discussions and cultural performances.

Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Stone Mountain will hold a Juneteenth celebration at the Baptist Lawn, a new city property located at 5325 Manor Drive. Celebrations there will go from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, honoring the history and celebration of Juneteenth, including cultural performances, live entertainment, delicious African cuisine, and a marketplace of unique crafts and artwork. Food trucks and vendors are also expected.

City of South Fulton Juneteenth Celebration

The City of South Fulton will hold a Juneteenth celebration starting at 4 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater. According to officials, the event will be a celebration of freedom, culture and community features with diverse performances, activities and entertainment for all ages.

Activities during the event will include family activities and a fireworks finale, plus performances by local artists and celebrities, and a music, dance and spoken word showcase.

Roswell hosts Juneteenth events at Cultural Arts Center

The City of Roswell announced they’d be hosting a nearly two-month-long series of events to commemorate the occasion.

While some of the events have already happened, the Roswell Cultural Arts Center will host a “Spirit of Harriet Tubman” event at 2:30 p.m. on June 15 and 6 p.m. on June 16.

On June 19, the City of Roswell will host “Exploring Black Experiences in Roswell” at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Smith Plantation, where an educational program will share the history of those who worked at the plantation as slaves and “highlighting how their labor built and maintained much of the early town, contributing to its growth and the thriving local economy.”

The exhibit will remain open until July 31.

Atlanta History Center’s Juneteenth 2024: Home Plate

The Atlanta History Center will hold a series of Juneteenth-centric celebrations and activities starting at 10 a.m. on June 15, including a featured look at Hank Aaron’s life and legacy. The vent starts at 10 a.m.

The More Than Brave: The Life of Henry Aaron and a pop-up Barbecue Nation event will celebrate how food, family and community come together.

Food writer Nicole A. Taylor, who wrote Juneteenth cookbook “Watermelon & Redbirds” will also be a featured speaker at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while a “Fruits of Our Labor” event will allow participants to experience stories and traditions of Juneteenth through influential dishes coming from Black culture.

Ticket prices and registration are available online.

For information about more events for Juneteenth at the Atlanta History Center, click here.

Trilith Juneteenth Concert and Celebration

The Town of Trilith in Fayetteville, Ga. will hold a live entertainment event on Saturday, June 15 featuring Grammy-nominated soul singer and Gulf War veteran Anthony David. Officials said there will also be food trucks, family activities, games and giveaways. Performances start at 4 p.m. at Town Centre, located at 240 Trilith Parkway.

Atlanta Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival

The 12th Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival will be held the weekend after Juneteenth, running from Friday June 21 to Sunday June 23 at Piedmont Park. Multiple events are expected throughout the weekend.

The City of Atlanta will hold a Juneteenth Black History Parade, featuring floats, fly-over jets, dance troops and more on Saturday, June 22, starting at noon.

Juneteenth Atlanta will hold a 5K Freedom Run in honor of Juneteenth on June 23, registration is open here.

More information for all events can be found here.